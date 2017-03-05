Teen crashes into pharmacy following police chase - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Teen crashes into pharmacy following police chase

Posted: Updated:
Altoona (WHO-TV) -

A Des Moines teen is facing charges after driving into a pharmacy.

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Altoona officers were notified of illegal drug activity in the Adventureland Inn parking lot. Soon after, the driver, 18-year-old Tyran Locure left the parking lot. Officials tried to stop Locure and were led on a high speed chase.

Locure eventually lost control of his vehicle and went off the roadway, crashing into the Medicap Pharmacy on 28th Avenue SW.

The crash reportedly caused approximately $30,000 in damage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.