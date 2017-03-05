Eastern Iowa couple loses everything in fire

An eastern Iowa couple escapes their home after they hear a loud explosion.

That explosion leading to a fire at a home in the 3000 block of Beaver Ridge Circle in Cedar Falls after 6 a.m. Sunday.

The back windows are blown out and part of the roof is burned off.

The homeowners say the fire sparked in the kitchen area.

Saying they were asleep upstairs when they heard an explosion.

A loud noise that also woke up the neighbors.

"I was still asleep and I heard a loud noise, I thought it was a shotgun or a rifle shot, something like that," said Brian Ahlschwede, neighbor.

The homeowners say they ran downstairs and saw their whole kitchen in flames.

Firefighters were on scene Sunday afternoon working to determine what caused that explosion.

"I'm anxious to find out what actually happened, the rumor in the neighborhood was something like a gas leak," said Ahlschwede.

The Cedar Falls couple built the home nearly 30 years ago and raised two kids there, now everything is gone.

"No one ever thinks your house is going to catch on fire and of course to see your next door neighbor's house burn is disturbing." said Ahlschwede.

The homeowner says he lost everything in this fire.

Everyone is okay, but the home is a total loss. The couple says they plan to rebuild in the same spot.

Firefighters say they're still looking into what sparked that fire.