People enjoying warmer weather

Pleasant weather bringing out Dubuquers to the riverwalk.

Some talking a stroll with family.

Others working up a sweat. "Well it's a little bit warmer than we would've expected and we're preparing for a half marathon so it's nice to get outside and enjoy the weather," said Jonathen McCoy of Dubuque.

And more importantly the river is flat, so running here is more pleasurable than running other places in this great city," said Tim Pope.

The temps warming up Sunday reaching upper 50's to lower 60's across eastern Iowa.

Still, a little breezy for some. You could find a few bundled up.

By the early afternoon, the sun peeking out. "It's a beautiful day out and I needed to let my dog run around so why not take her to the dog park, let her burn some energy," said Johanna Goodmann.

This nice weather a taste of what's soon to come. In case you haven't been keeping track, there are just 14 days till spring.