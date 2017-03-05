People enjoying warmer weather

A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months.More >>
Police and the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for help in identifying a man caught on camera taking pictures up a woman's skirt while she shopped at a department store in Cedar Falls.More >>
One person is dead after a crash in Dubuque.More >>
Iowa has settled a lawsuit filed by the mother of a 5-year-old boy killed by a teenager while in the same foster care home.More >>
