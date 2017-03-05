Body found inside vehicle in creek - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Body found inside vehicle in creek

Posted: Updated:
POLK COUNTY (WHO) -

Early Sunday morning, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in Fourmile Creek, where they found the body of an adult female who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release from the department, a bicyclist found the vehicle upside down just before 8 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of NE 54th Avenue and Berwick Drive. The vehicle was believed to be travelling northbound on NE 38th Street when it left the road and went into the creek on the north side of the NE 54th Avenue Bridge.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. The investigation into the accident remains ongoing and investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.