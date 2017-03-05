Mobile home catches fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mobile home catches fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
Connect
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

A fire sparks outside a mobile home and caused extensive damage Sunday.

Cedar Falls fire fighters were called to 700 West Ridgeway Avenue at 9 a.m. for a fire.

Fire fighters say the fire started outside the mobile home near two garbage bins.

The front of the home has extensive damage and fire fighters say the home will not be livable.

Everyone got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.