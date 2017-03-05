Newton mulls extension of $1.5M tax rebate for buildings

A $1.5 million tax rebate to Des Moines Area Community College for the former Maytag headquarters will be discussed at an upcoming Newton City Council meeting.

The Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2lHQb9K ) that the City Council will discuss the rebate at a meeting Monday.

The new rebate would be an extension of one that expired when the headquarters were donated to the college in October.

Developer Reza Kargarzadeh donated the seven buildings that once were part of the Maytag corporate headquarters to the college.

The donation of the 472,000 feet of office, industrial and residential space was valued at about $8 million.