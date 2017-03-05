TSA new pat-downs are 'invasive,' some travelers say

The Transportation Security Administration has rolled out changes to pat-downs at airports, which some travelers said resulted in more invasive screenings at airports, NBC News reported.

Seasoned traveler Joel Stratte-McClure said when he was catching a flight from Redding Municipal Airport to Egypt on Thursday the agent warned him the new procedure "would involve a more intense horizontal and vertical pat-down" to look for concealed weapons that people typically hide in their pants.

"This was the most intriguing, intense and invasive pat-down I've had by the TSA since they came into existence," Stratte-MCClure said in an email to NBC News.

Department of Homeland Security spokesman Bruce Anderson said the new pat-downs will continue to use enhanced security measures implemented several months ago.