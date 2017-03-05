After 2 months, some bills already dead at Iowa Legislature

DES MOINES -- The legislative session is only a couple months old, but some bills have already been deemed dead for the year.

Because of a procedural deadline, bills that haven't passed at least one committee by last week are done for the session.

That means action likely won't be taken on bills dealing with professional licensing, the death penalty and a comprehensive medical marijuana program, though some failed proposals can occasionally be resurrected.

Those that cleared the deadline include bills involving guns, abortion restrictions and voter identification.

Both legislative chambers and governor's office are GOP-controlled for the first time in nearly 20 years, and Republican are trying to pass an ambitious agenda of conservative-leaning legislation.