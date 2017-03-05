Fire causes extensive damage to Cedar Falls home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fire causes extensive damage to Cedar Falls home

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Cedar Falls firefighters were called to a house fire in the 3600 block of Beaver Ridge Circle.

Witnesses say the damage appears to be extensive.

A neighbor telling KWWL he heard a pop noise and then saw smoke coming from the home.

Authorities say nobody was injured.

