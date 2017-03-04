Jesup soldier gives sister surprise of her life - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Jesup soldier gives sister surprise of her life

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

After a year apart a brother and sister reunite during a heart-warming surprise in Waterloo.

Forrest Maxson is home from Afghanistan. His surprise brought his little sister to tears

He has been away from his sister for nearly a year, but now they are reunited.

Maxon's sister was clueless.

"I've been imagining this, just seeing him again and now that he is actually here...like I can touch him, I guess I am shocked," said Carley Pint, Jesup.

"I was nervous that she was gonna turn around and see me for a second and my heart was beating pretty fast," said Maxson. "Honestly I was like don't turn around, don't turn around and then right when I got here I almost dropped the plate I was so nervous and i just dropped it and just wanted to give her a big hug...I haven't see her in so long."

Maxson knows this time apart has been difficult on his family, especially Carley.

"When I left I know my mom told me it was pretty hard on her and I felt bad, but at the same time I knew that I get to do stuff like this and surprise her like this and I've just been wanting to," said Maxson.

A sibling surprise that left the whole room smiling.

Maxson says he'll be home for three weeks before he leaves. His mother says Forrest is the only Iowa soldier returning home at this time.
 

