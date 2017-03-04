Child flown to Iowa City following Cedar Falls Crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Child flown to Iowa City following Cedar Falls Crash

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Three adults and three children were taken to nearby hospitals following a crash shortly after noon Saturday in Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls police say it happened at the intersection of S. Union and University Ave.

They say the crash involved a minivan and a truck pulling a trailer. 

The investigation by the Cedar Falls Police indicates the driver of the minivan was traveling north when they failed to yield after a stop sign and hit the pick-up truck.

The driver of the truck was traveling east on University Avenue.

Nobody in the truck was hurt, but six people in the minivan were affected by the crash, and two of them had to be cut from the vehicle.

According to police, the driver of the minivan was Sury Banduvula who was taken to Covenant Hospital with minor injuries.

Passengers Aneesh Banduvula, Nihar Banduvula, and Brinda Krishnamoorthy were all transported to Sartori Hospital. 

Three-year-old Darshan Arivazhagan was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals by Air Care.

The truck was driven by Blas Guevara Perez who was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-05-30 23:07:24 GMT

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

  • Update: Garage fire damages home

    Garage fire destroys home

    Monday, June 5 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-06-06 02:06:24 GMT

    Update: A garage fire in Cedar Falls destroying the structure and spreading to the home before crews were able to put it out, Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    Update: A garage fire in Cedar Falls destroyed the structure and spread to the home before crews were able to put it out, Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:33:26 GMT

    No arrest have been made after a mother was shot and killed in Waterloo this weekend. 

    More >>

    The home on Hope Avenue once held a family, and now it's a crime scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.