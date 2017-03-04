Child flown to Iowa City following Cedar Falls Crash

Three adults and three children were taken to nearby hospitals following a crash shortly after noon Saturday in Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls police say it happened at the intersection of S. Union and University Ave.

They say the crash involved a minivan and a truck pulling a trailer.

The investigation by the Cedar Falls Police indicates the driver of the minivan was traveling north when they failed to yield after a stop sign and hit the pick-up truck.

The driver of the truck was traveling east on University Avenue.

Nobody in the truck was hurt, but six people in the minivan were affected by the crash, and two of them had to be cut from the vehicle.

According to police, the driver of the minivan was Sury Banduvula who was taken to Covenant Hospital with minor injuries.

Passengers Aneesh Banduvula, Nihar Banduvula, and Brinda Krishnamoorthy were all transported to Sartori Hospital.

Three-year-old Darshan Arivazhagan was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals by Air Care.

The truck was driven by Blas Guevara Perez who was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.