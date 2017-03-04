Snocross championship big deal for Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Snocross championship big deal for Dubuque

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE COUNTY (KWWL) -

Racing for the finish line. 

More than 150 snowmobilers competing in the AMSOIL Championship Snocross at the Sundown Mountain Resort in Dubuque.

It's not just a guys thing."I just got done racing three classes, and I got first in the girls class fifth in transition and top ten in junior 10 to 13," said 12-year-old Sophia Hulsey of Belvidere, Illinois.

She's been doing this pretty much since she was a toddler  and loves running laps on the track on her snowmobile. "I get motivated and excited for it, just try and keep it up on the down hill cause its really crazy on the down hill," she said.

Most of these competitors trying to make it to the next level -- professional status.

Snocross holding a series of competitions throughout the country.

Dubuque the last stop before the grand finale.  "They were looking for a venue in the Midwest where people love snowmobiling, that would have snow that would be willing to have the race...so we jumped at it and it's been a lot of fun working with them and having the new people from all over the country," said Mark Gordon, Sundown Mountain Resort General Manager. 

Also competing in Snocross are 15 professional teams.

For more information or to watch the livestream event, visit: http://snocross.com/

