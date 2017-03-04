Burn survivors gather in Waterloo

Many people bonding over similar injuries during an event Saturday for burn survivors.

People of all ages gathered at the Waterloo Fire Station to learn more about burns.

A presentation talked about different camps and events survivors and their families could go to.

Ryan Rezin says he was burned when he was 18-years-old and since then he's been trying to help other survivors.

"There's a lot of different ways people get burned and at different ages," said Rezin. "There's anhydrous burns, there's brush fire burns...there are some kids that don't even remember when they were burned, they were so young they just had to grow up with it."

During the event Waterloo firefighters kept kids busy while parents could learn more.

