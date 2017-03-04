New travel ban could come Monday

President Donald Trump is planning to sign an updated executive order banning travel from certain Middle Eastern and African countries early next week, as soon as Monday, at the Department of Homeland Security, an administration official told CNN, cautioning that plans could change.

Trump was scheduled to sign the order last Wednesday but pushed it back after his joint address to Congress received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

"We want the (executive order) to have its own 'moment,'" a senior administration official told CNN on Tuesday.

Politico first reported that the signing would be on Monday.