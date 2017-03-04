Iowa church sues; says railroad built tracks on church land

A Mason City church has filed a lawsuit against Iowa Traction Railway, alleging the company built a rail line on its property without permission.

The Globe Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2mnjFg1 ) that Christian Fellowship Church's lawsuit accuses Iowa Traction Railway of installing the line after negotiations for the railroad to acquire a portion of the church's land were unsuccessful.

But the railroad says in a reply to the lawsuit that it gained ownership of the land through adverse possession.

Adverse possession is a legal term akin to squatter's rights that allows someone who openly occupies land for a long period to gain title of it.

The railroad also claims the church missed the deadline file a lawsuit in the case.