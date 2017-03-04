GOP field for Montana US House race narrows to 6 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

GOP field for Montana US House race narrows to 6

Montana Republican officials say the GOP's field of prospective candidates for the U.S. House race has narrowed to six.

The GOP said in a statement Thursday that real-estate investor Drew Turiano has dropped out of the running for the party nomination.

That leaves state Sen. Ed Buttrey, businessman Greg Gianforte, state Rep. Carl Glimm, former state Sen. Ken Miller, contractor Dean Rehbein and former state Sen. Ed Walker.

Republican delegates will gather in Helena on Monday to choose their candidate for the May 25 election.

Democrats will meet on Sunday, and the Libertarian Party plans to select its nominee by Monday.

