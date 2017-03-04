Attorney: Man accused of IS aims needs support



A lawyer for a New York man accused of repeatedly traveling to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or another extremist group says "what he needs is counseling and support, not imprisonment."

Attorney Mildred Whalen notes that the case against Elvis Redzepagic is in early stages, but she says that he's an American citizen and that he's been fully cooperative with law enforcement.

Redzepagic is being held without bail after appearing in a Brooklyn federal court Saturday. The 26-year-old U.S. citizen is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say the Commack (KOH'-mak) resident traveled to Turkey in July 2015 and tried to cross the border, then went to Jordan with the same goal last August.