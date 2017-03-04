Attorney: Man accused of IS aims needs support - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Attorney: Man accused of IS aims needs support

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -


   A lawyer for a New York man accused of repeatedly traveling to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or another extremist group says "what he needs is counseling and support, not imprisonment."
   Attorney Mildred Whalen notes that the case against Elvis Redzepagic is in early stages, but she says that he's an American citizen and that he's been fully cooperative with law enforcement.
   Redzepagic is being held without bail after appearing in a Brooklyn federal court Saturday. The 26-year-old U.S. citizen is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
   Prosecutors say the Commack (KOH'-mak) resident traveled to Turkey in July 2015 and tried to cross the border, then went to Jordan with the same goal last August.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-05-30 23:07:24 GMT

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

  • Garage fire damages home

    Garage fire destroys home

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-06-05 23:35:17 GMT

    The homeowner tried to put the fire out, but by the time crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

    The homeowner tried to put the fire out, but by the time crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

  • No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:33:26 GMT

    No arrest have been made after a mother was shot and killed in Waterloo this weekend. 

    More >>

    The home on Hope Avenue once held a family, and now it's a crime scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.