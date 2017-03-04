Mother, 4 children die in Massachusetts blaze - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mother, 4 children die in Massachusetts blaze

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -


   Officials say a mother and four children were killed when flames swept through their home in the small Massachusetts town of Warwick.
   Two other members of the family escaped the fire, which broke in the single-family home around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
   The names of the victims were not immediately released.
   An emotional town fire chief Ron Gates said at an afternoon news conference that the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and there was little they could do to prevent the tragedy.
   Officials said early indications were that the fire may have started in a wood stove in the kitchen.
   The town of less than 800 residents has no fire hydrants and officials said firefighters had to draw water about a half mile from the scene.

  • NEWSNEWSMore>>

  • Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid Statue' vandalized

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-05-30 23:07:24 GMT

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

    A statement written in front of the statue in red paint said, "Denmark defend the whales of the Faeroe Islands," likely a reference to the hunting of pilot whales in the North Atlantic Islands during the summer months. 

    More >>

  • Garage fire damages home

    Garage fire destroys home

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-06-05 23:35:17 GMT

    The homeowner tried to put the fire out, but by the time crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

    The homeowner tried to put the fire out, but by the time crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

  • No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    No arrests made in mother of three's murder

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-05 21:33:26 GMT

    No arrest have been made after a mother was shot and killed in Waterloo this weekend. 

    More >>

    The home on Hope Avenue once held a family, and now it's a crime scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.