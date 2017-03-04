Missing Dubuque teen's body found

UPDATE: On Saturday March 4th, 2017 at 7:40 a.m. a hiker discovered a body in the Mines of Spain.

The body was identified as a missing person from Dubuque,19-year-old Devante Schumacher.

He was reported missing by his family on February 28th.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. No foul play is suspected.

The death is under investigation by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

