Missing Dubuque teen's body found

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

UPDATE: On Saturday March 4th, 2017 at 7:40 a.m. a hiker discovered a body in the Mines of Spain. 

The body was identified as a missing person from Dubuque,19-year-old Devante Schumacher.

He was reported missing by his family on February 28th. 

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. No foul play is suspected.

The death is under investigation by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.  

**********

The Dubuque County Sheriffs Office is investigating a death at the Mines of Spain.

Early Saturday morning, first responders found a body in the Horseshoe Bluff area.

They have yet to confirm who it is, but family members of missing 19-year old Devante Schumacher were nearby.

Schumacher has been missing since Monday. 

