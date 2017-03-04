UNI Men fall 70-64 to Missouri State in the first round of the M - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI Men fall 70-64 to Missouri State in the first round of the MVC Tournament

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>

The UNI Panthers lost to Missouri State 70-64 in the first round of the Missouri Valley Tournament 70-64 to end the season 14-16.

The Bears outrebounded the Panthers 50-25 in the victory.  Jeremy Morgan led UNI with eighteen points in his final game as a Panther. Morgan scored 13 points in the first half but was scoreless in the second half until 38 seconds remained. Bennett Koch had 15 points, Spencer Haldeman scored 11 and Klint Carlson added 10 for UNI.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.