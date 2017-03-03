First Fish Fry Friday serving hundreds

It's that time of year when churches throughout the area see long lines of people, waiting for their first taste of the annual fish fries.

St Pat's and the Knights of Columbus in Cedar Falls have been frying up what many say is the best fish in town for years.

"Fried fish, right here. Fried fish."

We've got potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, mac 'n' cheese, grilled cheese, baked fish, fried fish, and more " said Brian Luecke of the Cedar Falls Knights of Columbus.

"We always hear it is the best in town," added Luecke.

With lines out the door, the Knight of Columbus expects about 400 people each Friday night.

It makes for a very busy night in the kitchen for volunteers.

"Come on! We need more fish," shouted one man.

"Oh, alright," said Roger York, a veteran fish fry master.

York and his partner fry up more than 300 pounds of fish every Friday.

"Look at that. Look at it boil," comments York as he watches for the perfect golden color to appear on the fish.

"No one else will do it. Not that I am the best, I am just the only one," jokes York.

Those in line, however, might disagree with York.

"Yea, I've been here every year," said one lady.

"What the best part?"

"The fish. It is always good." replied the lady.

With more than 40 volunteers, it is a labor of love. The proceeds from the fish fries are donated to causes throughout the Cedar Valley.

"Last week we voted to support the UNI Dance Marathon. We help with the Northeast Iowa Special Olympics. We help St. Vincent De Paul with Christmas baskets," said Luecke.

All while having a good time.

The St. Pat's Knights of Columbus Fish Fry will be every Friday from 5 to 7 during Lent.