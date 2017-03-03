Springville Girls beat Turkey Valley to repeat as 1A State Champions

Iowa gave up a pair of runs in the top of the ninth that would make the difference as the Hawkeyes fell 7-5 to Houston in an elimination game in the NCAA tournament.More >>
Texas A&M's Cole Bedford smashed a fourth inning three-run home run off Nick Gallagher as the Aggies topped Iowa 3-2 on Saturday night.
Iowa City West busted up a scoreless tie in the second half as the Trojans captured their first state soccer championship since 2014 with a 1-0 win over West Des Moines Valley. The eighth seeded Trojans rolled to the title by picking upset wins over the one, four, and two seeds along the way.
Nick Pechous scored early and that was all it took as Iowa City Regina topped Davenport Assumption to capture the class 1A boys' state soccer championship. The win accounted for the sixth state title in Regals' program history.
Norwalk topped Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-1 in a penalty kick shootout between a pair of teams that have accounted for seven of the last eight state titles.
