Brawny replacing man with woman

Written by Sara Belmont
You'll see something new in the paper towel aisle this month.

Brawny is replacing the iconic Brawny man with a Brawny woman in a nod to Women's History Month. 

The limited-time packaging gives women the spotlight for the month of March.

It's the first time a woman has appeared on Brawny's packaging.

