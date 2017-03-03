Patients enjoying new UI Stead Family Children's Hospital

Savanna Gerjets says she likes the view from her room.

The new University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital opened on Saturday as 52 patients moved in.

Construction of the hospital first began in 2012.

"Oh my gosh it's like a huge luxury to be over here," says Liz Lambert who has a daughter in the NICU.

Lambert says the new hospital is providing more normalcy while they wait to take Lily home.

"It's kind of like going from being in a hospital and now this is kind of like our studio apartment," Lambert told us.

Each floor of the hospital is themed and full of color while a large kaleidoscope sits in the gift store.

Rooms have space for parents to stay overnight with their children while large windows bring in plenty of sunlight.

"There is a lot more space over here and the views," says 12-year-old cancer patient Savanna Gerjets.

The hospital is located across the street from Kinnick Stadium allowing kids on an upper floor to see down onto the football field come game day.

University of Iowa gymnasts visited Gerjets at the new hospital today.

"It's cool that they get to come see me when I'm here," she told us.

More than 500 pediatric nurses work at the hospital.

The project cost around $360 million, no tax dollars were used to make up the 14 floor building.