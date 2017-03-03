Authorities confident escaped Jackson County inmates will be found

It's now day four of authorities searching for two Jackson County inmates on the run.

19-year-old Andrew Combs and 20-year-old Brian Willey getting away while they were allowed some time to workout. They pried open this gate around the exercise yard at the Jackson County Jail.

They got away Tuesday afternoon some time around 2:30.

People in Maquoketa surprised by this. "I was really surprised because they have really good facility over here and I couldn't figure out how they could possibly get out," said Dave Brady.

The escapees leaving behind three other inmates who stayed in the yard.

They went on to steal a Ford pickup truck about four blocks away. The next day, the truck found about 40 miles away in the town of Clinton.

Inside, deputies find orange shorts under the seat, belonging to the runaways.

People say they don't think it'll be long before they're caught. "I assume they'll be captured fairly soon," added Brady.

Authorities agreeing with that statement. The sheriffs office says they're following leads. However, anyone with information should contact them.

As for the pickup truck, it has been returned to the owner.