Cedar Valley's Little Free Pantries expands

Little pantries are popping up all around eastern Iowa.

Cedar Valley's Little Free Pantries are packed with non-perishable food items and are for people to take as needed.

People in the area can also donate items.

There are three locations in the Cedar Valley where you can find a little pantry.

Organizer Joyce Levingston says they have been very successful, after starting only a few months ago.

Pasta, oatmeal, and baby formula are just a few items Iowans can find in the pantries.

"Boxed dinners are something that goes quickly or the pasta with the pasta packets sauces and stuff like that, those go quick as well," said Levingston.

A few free Little Pantries are scattered throughout Waterloo. Levingston says they are getting a lot of use.

"I know that people are kind of hungry for the pantries right now," said Levingston.

She says people are taking diapers and other items, but she doesn't need to know who.

"I don't need to see who uses them," said Levingston. "I just know that they haven't been vandalized and they haven't been misused at all because nothing is ever completely gone from the pantries, so I think it's going good."

Levingston says community members are really stepping up and she could never do this by herself.

"I don't ever think about how I feel helping the community," said Levingston. "I always feel that the community is helping me out. I just love seeing the utilization of the pantries...I feel really good when I come and the pantries are empty and I feel good when I come home from work and I have stuff on my front porch for me take for the pantries."

Levingston says there are three Little Pantries in the Cedar Valley right now.

They are adding one more pantry to the area at the EMA Center on Adams Street.

Levingston is hoping to eventually have 20 pantries in the Cedar Valley.

To find out more about this program visit https://www.facebook.com/CVLFP2016/.