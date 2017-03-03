Dubuque Police looking for possible endangered teen

Police are asking for help looking for a missing 19-year-old Dubuque teen who is possible endangered. 19-year-old Devante Schumacher was possibly last seen in the area of the Mines of Spain.

He's described as a black man, 5'10" and 185 pounds. Police say he may be in danger due to a pre-existing condition. We're told he was last wearing a woven red and black poncho and pajama pants.

If you have any information, please contact the Dubuque Police Department at (563) 589-4415 or your local law enforcement.