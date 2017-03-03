Dubuque Police looking for possible endangered teen - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque Police looking for possible endangered teen

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Police are asking for help looking for a missing 19-year-old Dubuque teen who is possible endangered.  19-year-old Devante Schumacher was possibly last seen in the area of the Mines of Spain.

He's described as a black man, 5'10" and 185 pounds.  Police say he may be in danger due to a pre-existing condition.  We're told he was last wearing a woven red and black poncho and pajama pants.

If you have any information, please contact the Dubuque Police Department at (563) 589-4415 or your local law enforcement.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.