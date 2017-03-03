Mediacom customers report outages with KWWL - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mediacom customers report outages with KWWL

Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
Some Mediacom customers throughout eastern Iowa have been experiencing difficulty in watching KWWL sporadically over the past several weeks.

KWWL Engineers assure us this is not a KWWL issue.

If you experience any issues with KWWL on Mediacom Cable please call Mediacom customer service at 1-866-452-4747. 

