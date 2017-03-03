Social studies teacher arrested for enticement of a minor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Collins-Maxwell School District middle school social studies teacher has been arrested after federal authorities allege he sent obscene photos to a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl in an internet chatroom and attempted to entice her for sex.

The person he was chatting with was actually a federal Homeland Security agent.

Court documents filed Thursday in federal court in Des Moines say Luke Stephen Crouse remains in custody. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

He's charged with attempted transfer of obscene materials to a minor and enticement of a child.

Chats leading to his arrest were as recent as Tuesday and Wednesday.

The district is 30 miles northeast of Des Moines.

Crouse's attorney didn't respond to a message.

District Superintendent Ottie Maxey says Crouse is on administrative leave.

