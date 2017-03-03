Coralville man killed in head-on crash with tanker truck - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Coralville man killed in head-on crash with tanker truck

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
MUSCATINE COUNTY (KWWL) -

A Coralville man is killed after a head-on collision with a tanker truck.  It happened in the 1400 block of Highway 38 in Muscatine County.

Troopers say 38-year-old James Grassi crossed the center line and hit the truck.  He was killed in the crash.  

The driver of the tanker truck, 56-year-old Hobee Hansen, of Cedar Rapids, was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.