Coralville man killed in head-on crash with tanker truck

A Coralville man is killed after a head-on collision with a tanker truck. It happened in the 1400 block of Highway 38 in Muscatine County.

Troopers say 38-year-old James Grassi crossed the center line and hit the truck. He was killed in the crash.

The driver of the tanker truck, 56-year-old Hobee Hansen, of Cedar Rapids, was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.