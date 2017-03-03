Two inmates die in fight at Nebraska prison - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two inmates die in fight at Nebraska prison

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Two inmates are dead after a Midwest prison goes on lockdown.

Corrections officers in Nebraska say 40 inmates refused to go back into their cells, so they put the building on lockdown.

Officers say then, several inmates started fighting with each other. Two inmates died, and several others were injured.

Emergency response teams had to stop the fight. According to officers, there's no threat to the public. 

