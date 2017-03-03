RECALL ALERT: Ford recalling some vehicles after airbags fail to inflate

Ford is recalling more than 36,000 vehicles after air bags fail to inflate properly.

This recall involves Ford Edge from model years 2016 and 2017, the Lincoln MKX from model years 2016 and 2017, and the 2017 Lincoln Continental.

The air bags may not fill completely and they were made by Japanese supplier, Takata. However, they do not have the same problem that led to the massive recall of Takata air bag inflators.

Most of the recalled vehicles are in the US and about 4,300 are in Canada.