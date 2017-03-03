VIDEO: Iowa state trooper almost hit on side of road - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Iowa state trooper almost hit on side of road

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Law enforcement need enough room to work on the side of the road, and new video shows the dangers of what could happen when drivers don't give them enough space.

Video shows an Iowa state trooper talking to a driver he pulled over. A truck buzzes right by him, and he has to move to avoid being hit.

The state patrol says he's lucky, but also urges everyone to move over when seeing any emergency vehicle on the side of the road. 

