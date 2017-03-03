Small fire at Trump hotel tower in Manhattan is extinguished - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Small fire at Trump hotel tower in Manhattan is extinguished

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Fire Department of New York says it has put out an apartment fire at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan.
   
There were no serious injuries reported. One person refused medical attention.
   
The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. Friday in a 47th floor apartment at the hotel on Central Park West, near Columbus Circle.
   
The cause has not been officially determined. However, the Daily News says it appears there may have been an electrical short circuit.
 

