3-Year-Old Boy Helps Save Neighbor's Life After She Collapses

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
A mother says her 3-year-old son may have helped save a woman's life.

Jaxon Lopez was visiting his grandmother in Virginia when he saw a neighbor on her garage floor bleeding.

He ran to his mother saying "help, help" and led her to the woman's yard.

While his mother called 9-1-1, he alerted his grandmother.

It turns out the neighbor was dehydrated, and she is now back home after receiving treatment at a hospital.

Jaxon's mother took him to pick a toy as a reward, but he chose flowers for the woman instead.

