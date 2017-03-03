First Funnel: A list of some of the bills that will and won't mo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

First Funnel: A list of some of the bills that will and won't move forward

Written by Casey Allbee
Today is the first funnel deadline for Iowa legislation.

Here are a list of some of the bills that will and will not move forward.

Bills moving forward:

Texting while driving will be a primary offense (SF234)

Iowans must show ID to vote (SSB1163/HSB93)

Ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy (SF53)

Ban on traffic cameras (SF220)

Ban protesters from blocking major highways (HF226)

Bills not moving forward:

Ban university football games on Fridays (HF86)

Ending Daylight Saving Time in Iowa (HF206/SF168)

“Life begins at conception” anti-abortion standard (SF253/HF297)

