One-armed Iowa basketball star inspires America

The kid has the moves of a natural.

But we're not talking college hoops.

This is middle school ball in tiny Washington, Iowa.

14-year-old Trashaun Willis is more than 6 feet tall.

An eight grader who does it all with his right arm because he was born missing the left one.

I guess you thought that would slow him down? Not on your life.

He's still humble. He still has a big heart, and wants to help people. He doesn't let anything get to him.

After school he can be found tutoring elementary school kids and plans on mentoring another young boy missing an arm.

"There's people that were born without a limb too and they're, like, reaching out to me and saying like,I inspired them and that they do sports too. I just told them, "thanks" and they can do whatever they put their mind to," Willis says.

For the middle school 'Demons' coach, Trashaun sets an example each time he flies through the air.

The drive doesn't stop on the court. He's also on the football team.