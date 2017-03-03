Fire damages Waterloo home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fire damages Waterloo home

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A fire started at a home on Manitoba Avenue around 11 o'clock last night.

The people inside the mobile home were able to get out. No one was seriously hurt.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

