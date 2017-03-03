Building a new, accessible home for Cedar Falls girl

Having to crawl to the bathroom.

An Iowa girl struggles to navigate through her home.

Now, the family is moving.

11-year-old Natalie Olsen has spinal muscular atrophy. She's slowly losing the ability to use her muscles.

She can't walk and recently started struggling to use her arm muscles.

Natalie gets around with the help of this chair, but it doesn't fit everywhere in her house.

She has to crawl to the bathroom and around her bedroom.

It also doesn't always fit in her class at school.

"I have to crawl around the classroom because the desks are wide apart. Everybody else is walking around and running and all that. Then I'm on all fours like a dog," Natalie says.

Natalie's family is now moving to a new handicapped accessible home in Cedar Falls.

The family plans on moving to the new home in June.

The new home will have wider hallways, a bigger garage, and a front door that will be easier for Natalie to access.

Natalie's family says they wouldn't be able to do this big move without their faith and the support of the community.

People have already donated thousands to the family. They still need some help. If you would like to donate, you can visit an Veridian and ask to donate to the Natalie Olsen fund.

You can also click here, and donate to them online.

The Olson family says many people have donated their money and time to help Natalie through her journey. They thank Panther Builders for all their help with designing and constructing their new home.

They also thank Hansen Elementary because of how much the school as done to accommodate Natalie's needs.

KWWL asked the family want they hope people take away from their story.

They said their story shows how their faith in God and their community has really helped them get through all of the struggles life has thrown at them.