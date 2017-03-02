Hawks upset #22 Wisconsin on Bohannon Three pointer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hawks upset #22 Wisconsin on Bohannon Three pointer

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Jordan Bohannon hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 9 seconds left, and Iowa capitalized on No. 22 Wisconsin's sloppy final few minutes with a 7-0 run to beat the Badgers 59-57 on Thursday night.

After Ethan Happ missed two free throws that could have sealed the win for Wisconsin, Iowa's Peter Jok missed a jumper in the lane.

But Cordell Pemsl corralled the offensive rebound and Bohannon hit the 3 from the left wing, stunning the crowd at the Kohl Center after Wisconsin led by nine with 4:15 left.

The Hawkeyes (17-13, 9-8 Big Ten) have won two straight road games as they try to improve their postseason resume.

The Badgers (22-8, 11-6) lost their third straight game, going scoreless for the final 3:12. Iowa forced turnovers on consecutive Wisconsin inbounds passes in that stretch, converting each mistake into baskets to set up Bohannon's game-winner.

Bohannon finished with 11 points.

Bronson Koenig led the Badgers with 19 points.

