UNI Women stop Wichita State 62-37

Northern Iowa women’s basketball team held the Wichita State Shockers to just 37 points on Thursday night, picking up a 62-37 win. The Panthers improved to 21-7 overall and 14-3 in league play.



The win over the Shockers gave head coach Tanya Warren 183 career victories, tying her as the all-time wins leader at UNI with former head coach Tony DiCecco. She holds an overall record of 183-137 in 10 seasons.

UNI entered the game ranked second in the Valley in three-pointers made, but quickly fell cold from the arc, depending heavily on movement inside. The Panthers ended up scoring 32 of their 62 points in the paint, with Megan Maahs leading the way.

Maahs finished the game with 12 points and seven boards, while Madison Weekly and Kennedy Kirkpatrick scored 14 each. Mikaela Morgan chipped in five points and a season-high seven boards, also contributing three assists and a steal.

Maahs scored the first six points of the game against the Shockers, giving the Panthers a 6-2 lead with 5:29 left to play. UNI’s defense came to play early, holding Wichita State to 23-percent from the floor, taking a 12-9 lead heading into the second quarter.

UNI forced eight turnovers in the second quarter, holding the Shockers to just two made field goals during the entire period. UNI’s offense gained some rhythm in the second quarter, going on a 6-0 run to give the Panthers a 26-15 advantage at halftime.

The Panthers started the second half the way they started the first, with Maahs coming out and scoring the first six points of the third quarter. The UNI defense continued to be suffocating, especially from the arc, with Wichita State going 3-for-12 from the floor. UNI outscored the Shockers 12-2 in the paint in the third quarter, giving UNI a 20-point lead.

Kirkpatrick hit the first three of the entire game with 8:16 on the clock in the fourth quarter, sending UNI on a 7-0 run to start the period. The Panthers shot 46-percent from the field and 80-percent from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, sealing the 62-37 win.

UNI returns to action on Saturday, March 4 when they host Missouri State at 8 p.m. CT. The Panthers will be honoring the three seniors, Madison Weekly, Angie Davison and Hannah Schonhardt, prior to the tip.