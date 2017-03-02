UNI Women stop Wichita State 62-37 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI Women stop Wichita State 62-37

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>

Northern Iowa women’s basketball team held the Wichita State Shockers to just 37 points on Thursday night, picking up a 62-37 win. The Panthers improved to 21-7 overall and 14-3 in league play.
 

The win over the Shockers gave head coach Tanya Warren 183 career victories, tying her as the all-time wins leader at UNI with former head coach Tony DiCecco. She holds an overall record of 183-137 in 10 seasons.

UNI entered the game ranked second in the Valley in three-pointers made, but quickly fell cold from the arc, depending heavily on movement inside. The Panthers ended up scoring 32 of their 62 points in the paint, with Megan Maahs leading the way.

Maahs finished the game with 12 points and seven boards, while Madison Weekly and Kennedy Kirkpatrick scored 14 each. Mikaela Morgan chipped in five points and a season-high seven boards, also contributing three assists and a steal.

Maahs scored the first six points of the game against the Shockers, giving the Panthers a 6-2 lead with 5:29 left to play. UNI’s defense came to play early, holding Wichita State to 23-percent from the floor, taking a 12-9 lead heading into the second quarter.

UNI forced eight turnovers in the second quarter, holding the Shockers to just two made field goals during the entire period. UNI’s offense gained some rhythm in the second quarter, going on a 6-0 run to give the Panthers a 26-15 advantage at halftime.

The Panthers started the second half the way they started the first, with Maahs coming out and scoring the first six points of the third quarter. The UNI defense continued to be suffocating, especially from the arc, with Wichita State going 3-for-12 from the floor. UNI outscored the Shockers 12-2 in the paint in the third quarter, giving UNI a 20-point lead.

Kirkpatrick hit the first three of the entire game with 8:16 on the clock in the fourth quarter, sending UNI on a 7-0 run to start the period. The Panthers shot 46-percent from the field and 80-percent from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, sealing the 62-37 win.

UNI returns to action on Saturday, March 4 when they host Missouri State at 8 p.m. CT. The Panthers will be honoring the three seniors, Madison Weekly, Angie Davison and Hannah Schonhardt, prior to the tip.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa falls 3-2 to Texas A&M, will play Sunday elimination game

    Iowa falls 3-2 to Texas A&M, will play Sunday elimination game

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:24:10 GMT

    One swing made the difference. Texas A&M's Cole Bedford smashed a fourth inning three-run home run off Nick Gallagher as the Aggies topped Iowa 3-2 on Saturday night. The loss drops Iowa into a win or go home game on Sunday against the same Houston team they defeated in their opener.

    More >>

    One swing made the difference. Texas A&M's Cole Bedford smashed a fourth inning three-run home run off Nick Gallagher as the Aggies topped Iowa 3-2 on Saturday night. The loss drops Iowa into a win or go home game on Sunday against the same Houston team they defeated in their opener.

    More >>

  • Iowa City West claims 3A soccer title

    Iowa City West claims 3A soccer title

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:58:41 GMT

    Iowa City West busted up a scoreless tie in the second half as the Trojans captured their first state soccer championship since 2014 with a 1-0 win over West Des Moines Valley. The eighth seeded Trojans rolled to the title by picking upset wins over the one, four, and two seeds along the way.

    More >>

    Iowa City West busted up a scoreless tie in the second half as the Trojans captured their first state soccer championship since 2014 with a 1-0 win over West Des Moines Valley. The eighth seeded Trojans rolled to the title by picking upset wins over the one, four, and two seeds along the way.

    More >>

  • Iowa City Regina wins sixth boys' soccer title

    Iowa City Regina wins sixth boys' soccer title

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:39:44 GMT

    Nick Pechous scored early and that was all it took as Iowa City Regina topped Davenport Assumption to capture the class 1A boys' state soccer championship. The win accounted for the sixth state title in Regals' program history.

    More >>

    Nick Pechous scored early and that was all it took as Iowa City Regina topped Davenport Assumption to capture the class 1A boys' state soccer championship. The win accounted for the sixth state title in Regals' program history.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.