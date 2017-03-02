Iowa City West High Senior to meet President Trump

Michael Moonjely has always been interested in politics ever since he was just five years old.

"The Bush-Kerry Campaign in 2004. I remember making campaign posters on construction paper and asking my mom to stay up and watch the debates," he said.

Even though he says he probably didn't know what was going on at the time.

"I think I had this feeling that I knew it was important," the West High School senior said.

In high school was where he solidified his interest in politics where he looked to work closer to senators through the Senate Page Program.

"I called both Senator Ernst and Senator Grassley's office but unfortunately none of them were participating in the program so I spent a couple weeks cold calling 80 senator offices and I got rejected from each one. I begged them. Can I be a page for you even though I'm not from your state and I got rejected."

Before learning about the Senate Youth Program from Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi's secretary.

After a applying, testing, and interviewing for a spot, Michael was picked to be one of just two Iowa high school student delegates.

He'll spend a week in Washington D.C. meeting a long list of political leaders from Secretary of the State, Rex Tillerson to President Donald Trump.

"Being surrounded 103 nerds as big I am that's what I'm most excited for probably but also just the opportunity to experience politics as so many different levels," Moonjely said.