Police: Wife killed husband after fight over burned casserole

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police said a woman shot her husband at their home, then snapped a photo of his body and took a shower before calling 911.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Dennis Drum, was found shot in the head at the house on Crawford Run Road in Frazer Township, police said.

Drum's wife, Teresa Drum, 38, was arrested on a charge of criminal homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Drum called 911 and told police that her husband had shot himself. When police arrived, they found the victim in the bedroom with a gun in his hand.

Drum showed paramedics a photo she took of the victim prior to the arrival of emergency responders. The victim was not holding a gun in the photo.

"Anytime you see something of that nature, where crucial evidence is moved, and you have inconsistent statements and discrepancies, it's cause for concern," Frazer Township Police Chief Terry Kuhns said.

Drum sent the photo to a friend, who advised her to call 911, according to the criminal complaint.

During questioning, Drum said she and her husband were fighting about a casserole she had burned earlier that night. She also admitted to having seven beers since 5 p.m. that evening, but told police she was not drunk.