Police: Wife killed husband after fight over burned casserole - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: Wife killed husband after fight over burned casserole

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police said a woman shot her husband at their home, then snapped a photo of his body and took a shower before calling 911.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Dennis Drum, was found shot in the head at the house on Crawford Run Road in Frazer Township, police said.

Drum's wife, Teresa Drum, 38, was arrested on a charge of criminal homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Drum called 911 and told police that her husband had shot himself. When police arrived, they found the victim in the bedroom with a gun in his hand.

Drum showed paramedics a photo she took of the victim prior to the arrival of emergency responders. The victim was not holding a gun in the photo.

"Anytime you see something of that nature, where crucial evidence is moved, and you have inconsistent statements and discrepancies, it's cause for concern," Frazer Township Police Chief Terry Kuhns said.

Drum sent the photo to a friend, who advised her to call 911, according to the criminal complaint.

During questioning, Drum said she and her husband were fighting about a casserole she had burned earlier that night. She also admitted to having seven beers since 5 p.m. that evening, but told police she was not drunk.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.