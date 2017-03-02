'Colorblind' boys think they are twins & plan to trick teacher with matching haircuts

(CNN) - A pair of preschoolers hatch a plan to trick their teacher and in the process share a world of lessons they don't even know they're teaching.

Reddy Weldon is helping his best friend Jaxon Rosebush pass the time as they wait for Jaxon's haircut. The preschoolers are a ball of energy.

Jaxon has a particular cut in mind and the transformation begins. It's all part of the boy's master plan to trick their teacher.

Reddy Weldon, Jaxon's friend said, "Jaxon's me and Jaxon's and I'm Jaxon and Jaxon's me."

They hope that by having the same haircut their teacher won't be able to tell them apart.

Jaxon filled his mother Lydia Rosebush in on the prank. She said, "He was like yeah so we can trick the teacher. We'll look just a like, she won't be able to tell the difference between the two of us and I was like okay,--I know what Reddy looks like so that made me chuckle."

The boys are completely oblivious to the fact that they are of a different race.

While the two are getting a kick out of the whole thing, it's a much deeper meaning for their families. Reddy was adopted from the Congo and although he may look different from his parents, they taught him to love everyone the same. Kevin Weldon, Reddy's father said, "It's really cool to see that move on from our family right into his relationships with his friends and there's an innocence children have that sometimes we lose. So if we could get some of that back, I think it would be amazing."