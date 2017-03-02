Turkey Valley Girls back in 1A State Championship Game - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Turkey Valley Girls back in 1A State Championship Game

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The rematch is set in Class 1A. For the second straight year, it's Springville against Turkey Valley for the state championship.

Second-ranked Turkey Valley completed that pairing by pulling out a 48-46 overtime victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. The Trojans will take a 23-2 record against No. 1 Springville at 6 p.m.

Springville edged Turkey Valley 48-47 in last year's title game and beat the Trojans 40-27 earlier this season. The Orioles advanced with a 61-43 victory over Kingsley-Pierson.

Elli Winter and Kayla Gebel led Turkey Valley with 13 points each. Gebel scored 11 of her points in the second half, including three key buckets in the third quarter to bring the Trojans back with a seven-point halftime deficit. Winter grabbed 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

Shelby Reicks added 10 points, six steals and four assists for Turkey Valley, including two free throws that broke the game's final tie. Morgen Kuennen scored eight for the Trojans.

Exira/EHK got most of its scoring from its strong inside duo of Sophia Peppers and Kealey Nelson. Peppers finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Nelson had 12 points and 11 rebounds. The two were especially strong on the offensive boards, helping the Spartans put up 18 second-chance points.

Peppers scored on a putback to tie it at 42-all with 18 seconds left in regulation, then blocked a shot at the other end to force overtime.

Her two free throws tied it at 44 with 2:33 left in the extra session, but Reicks was fouled 11 seconds later and made both shots for a 46-44 lead. Three turnovers hurt the Spartans in the final two minutes and Gebel sank two free throws for the final points.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton played at state for the third straight year and finishes 24-2.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa falls 3-2 to Texas A&M, will play Sunday elimination game

    Iowa falls 3-2 to Texas A&M, will play Sunday elimination game

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:24:10 GMT

    One swing made the difference. Texas A&M's Cole Bedford smashed a fourth inning three-run home run off Nick Gallagher as the Aggies topped Iowa 3-2 on Saturday night. The loss drops Iowa into a win or go home game on Sunday against the same Houston team they defeated in their opener.

    More >>

    One swing made the difference. Texas A&M's Cole Bedford smashed a fourth inning three-run home run off Nick Gallagher as the Aggies topped Iowa 3-2 on Saturday night. The loss drops Iowa into a win or go home game on Sunday against the same Houston team they defeated in their opener.

    More >>

  • Iowa City West claims 3A soccer title

    Iowa City West claims 3A soccer title

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:58:41 GMT

    Iowa City West busted up a scoreless tie in the second half as the Trojans captured their first state soccer championship since 2014 with a 1-0 win over West Des Moines Valley. The eighth seeded Trojans rolled to the title by picking upset wins over the one, four, and two seeds along the way.

    More >>

    Iowa City West busted up a scoreless tie in the second half as the Trojans captured their first state soccer championship since 2014 with a 1-0 win over West Des Moines Valley. The eighth seeded Trojans rolled to the title by picking upset wins over the one, four, and two seeds along the way.

    More >>

  • Iowa City Regina wins sixth boys' soccer title

    Iowa City Regina wins sixth boys' soccer title

    Saturday, June 3 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-06-04 00:39:44 GMT

    Nick Pechous scored early and that was all it took as Iowa City Regina topped Davenport Assumption to capture the class 1A boys' state soccer championship. The win accounted for the sixth state title in Regals' program history.

    More >>

    Nick Pechous scored early and that was all it took as Iowa City Regina topped Davenport Assumption to capture the class 1A boys' state soccer championship. The win accounted for the sixth state title in Regals' program history.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.