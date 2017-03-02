Springville Girls back in 1A State Championship Game

One swing made the difference. Texas A&M's Cole Bedford smashed a fourth inning three-run home run off Nick Gallagher as the Aggies topped Iowa 3-2 on Saturday night. The loss drops Iowa into a win or go home game on Sunday against the same Houston team they defeated in their opener.More >>
Iowa City West busted up a scoreless tie in the second half as the Trojans captured their first state soccer championship since 2014 with a 1-0 win over West Des Moines Valley. The eighth seeded Trojans rolled to the title by picking upset wins over the one, four, and two seeds along the way.More >>
Nick Pechous scored early and that was all it took as Iowa City Regina topped Davenport Assumption to capture the class 1A boys' state soccer championship. The win accounted for the sixth state title in Regals' program history.More >>
Norwalk topped Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-1 in a penalty kick shootout between a pair of teams that have accounted for seven of the last eight state titles.More >>
Waterloo Columbus continued their dominance on the tennis court on Saturday. The Sailor girls captured their 5th straight class 1A team tennis title by knocking off Dubuque Wahlert 5-1.More >>
