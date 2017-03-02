Senator Grassley releases statement about Dr. Ben Carson

Senator Chuck Grassley has released a statement regarding the confirmation of Dr. Ben Carson as HUD secretary.

“When I met with Dr. Carson prior to his confirmation, I told him about the problems I’ve run into at HUD and how I hope for more accountability and transparency for how taxpayer dollars are used to fulfill housing needs under a new administration. I expressed the need for HUD to focus on helping the families and individuals who depend on public housing programs and for the many people on long waiting lists for public housing, while ensuring that money is not squandered in housing authority executive suites. HUD needs to get the biggest bang for the buck. I look forward to having a secretary who will, I hope, make much-needed changes at HUD for the benefit of people in need and taxpayers.”