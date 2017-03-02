Senator Grassley releases statement about Attorney General Jeff - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Senator Grassley releases statement about Attorney General Jeff Sessions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -

Senator Chuck Grassley has released a statement regarding Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 

“First and foremost, any talk of resignation is nonsense.  We all know Attorney General Sessions to be an honest and forthright public servant.  When we spoke earlier this afternoon, between votes on the Senate floor, I suggested, as I did with Attorney General Lynch after she met with President Clinton on her airplane, that his recusal may be the best course of action.  He indicated that he had been consulting with the professionals at the department, and that he agreed. There’s little doubt that alleged conflicts, no matter how flimsy and regardless of whether or not they are based in fact, will be used against him to discredit him and any potential investigation into alleged conversations between the campaign and the Russian government.  So, his actions today were the right thing to do. 

“And, I appreciate that he will be sending a letter to the committee, as I asked him to do, to clear up any confusion regarding his testimony so we can put this issue to bed once and for all.”

