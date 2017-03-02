Waterloo Community Foundation awards five non-profits

The Waterloo Community Foundation is celebrating its first awards to five area non-profits. The programs were all honored Thursday at the Philanthropy Center inside the US Bank Building on Cedar St.

The non-profits include the following:

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank, which focuses on buying food products from local producers for the Cedar Valley Food Pantry, which serves people in need.

Koats4Kids helps low-income families provide winter coats to elementary students.

Northstar helps adults with disabilities. They will have a performance of "Pinocchio" at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on June 7.

Black Hawk Children's Theatre exposes elementary students to live performances for only $1 per child.

Quota International of Waterloo promotes reading with the help of Waterloo Police officers.

The foundation received 53 requests, representing $279,000.