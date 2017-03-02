Waterloo Community Foundation awards five non-profits - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Community Foundation awards five non-profits

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The Waterloo Community Foundation is celebrating its first awards to five area non-profits.  The programs were all honored Thursday at the Philanthropy Center inside the US Bank Building on Cedar St.

The non-profits include the following:

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank, which focuses on buying food products from local producers for the Cedar Valley Food Pantry, which serves people in need.

Koats4Kids helps low-income families provide winter coats to elementary students.

Northstar helps adults with disabilities.  They will have a performance of "Pinocchio" at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on June 7.

Black Hawk Children's Theatre exposes elementary students to live performances for only $1 per child.

Quota International of Waterloo promotes reading with the help of Waterloo Police officers.

The foundation received 53 requests, representing $279,000.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.