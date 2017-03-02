Student with peanut allergy hazed by frat

(WDIV) - The mother of a now former Central Michigan University student said her son was the victim of a hazing incident at an off-campus fraternity in the fall.

Teresa Seely posted a Facebook message Wednesday morning saying her son, who has a deadly peanut allergy, was passed out when members of the fraternity rubbed peanut butter on his face.

"He could have been killed," Seely wrote. "He was sent to the campus health clinic by a professor and treated. Luckily he is still alive."

Campus police said the investigation has been handed over to Mt. Pleasant police since the fraternity is off campus.

Police said they are looking into student conduct and gathering information on the incident.

The fraternity isn't recognized by the university and was banned in 2011 for hazing.